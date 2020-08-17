Crew member on Bahamas-registered vessel tested Covid-19 positive at Singapore port

The Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (15 August) reported that a crew member working on board an ocean-going ship was tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore.
“14 other crew members on board the same ship were later confirmed to have COVID-19. All 15 are Filipinos,” it said.
The 15 crew members were working on board a Bahamas-registered ship which arrived in Singapore from India on 8 August to conduct repairs and refuel. All crew members of the ship did not disembark, added the MOH.
Swabbing was done on board the ship, where they remained until their COVID-19 test results came back.
The 15 crew members who tested positive were transferred ashore and conveyed via ambulance directly to a hospital.
It noted that the remaining crew members are currently quarantined onboard the ship and provisions are lifted up the ship to the crew to minimise physical contact.
The ship is currently quarantined with no ongoing operations, and will be thoroughly disinfected.
Photo credit: Maritime Port Authority of Singapore
Published: 17 August, 2020
