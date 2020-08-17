  • Follow Us On Our Preferred Social Media Platform:

TOP STORIES

  • News
  • Business
  • Crew member on Bahamas-registered vessel tested Covid-19 positive at Singapore port

Crew member on Bahamas-registered vessel tested Covid-19 positive at Singapore port

17 Aug 2020
Crew member on Bahamas-registered vessel tested Covid-19 positive at Singapore port

The Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (15 August) reported that a crew member working on board an ocean-going ship was tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore. 

“14 other crew members on board the same ship were later confirmed to have COVID-19. All 15 are Filipinos,” it said. 

The 15 crew members were working on board a Bahamas-registered ship which arrived in Singapore from India on 8 August to conduct repairs and refuel. All crew members of the ship did not disembark, added the MOH. 

Swabbing was done on board the ship, where they remained until their COVID-19 test results came back. 

The 15 crew members who tested positive were transferred ashore and conveyed via ambulance directly to a hospital.

It noted that the remaining crew members are currently quarantined onboard the ship and provisions are lifted up the ship to the crew to minimise physical contact.

The ship is currently quarantined with no ongoing operations, and will be thoroughly disinfected.


Photo credit: Maritime Port Authority of Singapore
Published: 17 August, 2020

Related News

India teams up with Russian yard for modern domestic vessels

India teams up with Russian yard for modern domestic vessels

Collaboration will bring in much needed market innovation and newer technologies to Indian vessels, says minister.

Breaking: Bomin Singapore, Mabanaft fuel oil team allegedly exiting market

Breaking: Bomin Singapore, Mabanaft fuel oil team allegedly exiting market

Trading notice describing the development was circulated in the Singapore bunker market on Friday.

BIMCO: Low-sulphur fuel oil prices drop USD 99 per MT in Singapore

BIMCO: Low-sulphur fuel oil prices drop USD 99 per MT in Singapore

Price level of VLSFO declines from the all-time high of USD 740 per mt on 7 January to USD 641 per mt on 22 January, the largest drop seen in Singapore.

Panama Canal March bunker fuel sales dipped 0.3% on year

Panama Canal March bunker fuel sales dipped 0.3% on year

Total bunker sales at Panama Canal was 448,093 mt in March compared to sales of 449,815 mt on year; VLSFO 0.5% sales dominated at 295,797 mt.

China: Sinopec Guangzhou exceeds RMG180 marine fuel oil production in Q1

China: Sinopec Guangzhou exceeds RMG180 marine fuel oil production in Q1

Refinery has achieved stable production as of Friday 10 April with eight cargoes of RMG180 marine fuel oil, reaching a total of 13,600 mt, being used for bunkering.

WFS Q2 profit increases by 29%, ‘extremely well prepared’ for IMO 2020

WFS Q2 profit increases by 29%, ‘extremely well prepared’ for IMO 2020

The marine segment sold 5.1 million mt of bunkers in Q2 2019, down 775,000 mt when compared to Q2 2018.

Featured News

China: Zhoushan Bureau of Commerce disqualifies ZFZEC as bunker supplier at Zhoushan port

China: Zhoushan Bureau of Commerce disqualifies ZFZEC as bunker supplier at Zhoushan port

Zhoushan Free Zone Energy and Chemical Co., Ltd. was ranked amongst the last physical bunker suppliers at Zhoushan in 2018 and 2019; it recorded zero sales since 2020.

Veritas Petroleum Services produces white paper on quantity shortage prevention for bunker fuels

Veritas Petroleum Services produces white paper on quantity shortage prevention for bunker fuels

Post IMO 2020, VLSFO bunker supply has exceeded distillate fuel and has raised the stakes regarding associated costs of transaction of these marine fuels, said VPS.

Hong Kong: Bunker demand shift to nearby ports after tightening of COVID-19 measures

Hong Kong: Bunker demand shift to nearby ports after tightening of COVID-19 measures

‘Almost all bunkering calls have been diverted to other ports, and north ports such as Zhoushan. Most bunkers here are for regular container liners only,’ says source.

SIBCON 2020: Evolution to a ‘completely different’ bunkering industry event, says organiser

SIBCON 2020: Evolution to a ‘completely different’ bunkering industry event, says organiser

Sukumar Verma, Managing Director at Informa Connect Singapore, explains how the world’s largest bunkering event will be virtually carried out between 6 to 8 October 2020.

Singapore: DPPs appeal stricter sentence for ex-Lukoil fuel oil trader who exploited internal loophole

Singapore: DPPs appeal stricter sentence for ex-Lukoil fuel oil trader who exploited internal loophole

David John Kidd amassed losses of over SGD 1 million to Lukoil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd through multiple irregular trades with Transocean Oil over a four-month period in 2016.

Lawyers: Not end of the road for parties affected by thorny issues of commodity trading mishaps

Lawyers: Not end of the road for parties affected by thorny issues of commodity trading mishaps

Helmsman LLC lawyers discuss pausing of LC payment, what it means for parties buying ships from companies of a group affected by fraud allegations, and trafficking in spent bills of lading.

Our Industry Partners

  • argus

Most Popular

news image
China: Zhoushan Bureau of Commerce disqualifies ZFZEC as bunker supplier at Zhoushan port

13 Aug 2020

news image
Hong Kong: Bunker demand shift to nearby ports after tightening of COVID-19 measures

11 Aug 2020

news image
Singapore: DPPs appeal stricter sentence for ex-Lukoil fuel oil trader who exploited internal loophole

06 Aug 2020

news image
Veritas Petroleum Services produces white paper on quantity shortage prevention for bunker fuels

13 Aug 2020

news image
GP Global internal investigations reveal Sharjah and Fujairah staff involved with fraud

03 Aug 2020

news image
Xihe Group appoints V.Group as technical manager for 16 of its tankers

13 Aug 2020

news image
Singapore: MPA guidelines for safe transfer of persons between vessels at anchorages

12 Aug 2020

View All >

PR Newswire